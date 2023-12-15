The Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (12-9) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at FedExForum as 4.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and Space City Home Network. The point total is 211.5 for the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -4.5 211.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has played 16 games this season that have gone over 211.5 combined points scored.

Memphis has a 219.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 7.6 more points than this game's total.

Memphis' ATS record is 9-14-0 this year.

The Grizzlies have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (14.3%) in those games.

This season, Memphis has won two of its 11 games, or 18.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 211.5 % of Games Over 211.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 9 42.9% 109.8 216.2 105.5 218.2 220.4 Grizzlies 16 69.6% 106.4 216.2 112.7 218.2 221.5

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has gone 3-7 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over four times.

This year, Memphis is 3-8-0 at home against the spread (.273 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-6-0 ATS (.500).

The Grizzlies put up an average of 106.4 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 105.5 the Rockets give up to opponents.

Memphis has put together a 5-7 ATS record and a 4-8 overall record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 9-14 5-5 10-13 Rockets 16-5 3-0 7-14

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Point Insights

Grizzlies Rockets 106.4 Points Scored (PG) 109.8 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 5-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 4-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-4 112.7 Points Allowed (PG) 105.5 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 8-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-1 6-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-3

