Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cocke County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Cocke County, Tennessee today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cocke County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cosby High School at Cocke County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Newport, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.