Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cheatham County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Cheatham County, Tennessee, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Cheatham County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sycamore High School at Cheatham County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Ashland City, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenbrier High School at Harpeth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Kingston Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
