Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bedford County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Bedford County, Tennessee, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bedford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Macon County High School at Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Unionville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.