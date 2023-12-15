ASUN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two games on Friday's college basketball schedule feature an ASUN team, including the matchup between the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Jacksonville Dolphins.
ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Marshall Thundering Herd at Jacksonville Dolphins
|6:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Tennessee State Tigers
|6:30 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
