Will Alexander Carrier Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 15?
Can we expect Alexander Carrier lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Carrier stats and insights
- In one of 25 games this season, Carrier scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Carrier has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 92 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.5 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Carrier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|20:31
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:16
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|1:39
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|18:16
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|19:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|W 4-2
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
