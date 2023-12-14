Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Wayne County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Wayne County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Decatur County Riverside High School at Frank Hughes School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Clifton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
