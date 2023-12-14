If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Sullivan County, Tennessee today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sullivan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tennessee High School at Virginia High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 14
  • Location: Bristol, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

