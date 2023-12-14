Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Montgomery County, Tennessee today? We've got the information.

Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Creek High School at Rossview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14

7:30 PM CT on December 14 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN Conference: 4A - Region 7 - District 13

4A - Region 7 - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest High School at Harpeth High School