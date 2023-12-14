Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McNairy County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in McNairy County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McNairy County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Middleton High School at McNairy Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Selmer, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.