The Lipscomb Bisons (5-2) will play the Chattanooga Mocs (7-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Lipscomb Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lipscomb Players to Watch

Bella Vinson: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Aleah Sorrentino: 10.9 PTS, 7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Blythe Pearson: 10.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK Claira McGowan: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Molly Heard: 11.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chattanooga Players to Watch

Vinson: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Sorrentino: 10.9 PTS, 7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Pearson: 10.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK McGowan: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Heard: 11.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.