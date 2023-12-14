Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Hamilton County, Tennessee today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marion County High School at Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 14

5:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Conference: 2A - Region 2 - District 4

2A - Region 2 - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Sequatchie County High School at Brainerd High School