The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Tennessee State vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs' 59.8 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 53.5 the Buccaneers give up.
  • UNC Asheville has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 53.5 points.
  • East Tennessee State has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.8 points.
  • The 59.4 points per game the Buccaneers average are 5.6 more points than the Bulldogs allow (53.8).
  • When East Tennessee State scores more than 53.8 points, it is 5-1.
  • UNC Asheville has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 59.4 points.
  • The Buccaneers shoot 38.5% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 35.3% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Buccaneers concede.

East Tennessee State Leaders

  • Kendall Folley: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.9 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
  • Jakhyia Davis: 7 PTS, 46.3 FG%
  • Nevaeh Brown: 10.2 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
  • Journee McDaniel: 7 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
  • Courtney Moore: 9.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

East Tennessee State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Morehead State W 56-52 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/6/2023 Charleston Southern W 79-52 J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/10/2023 Lees-McRae W 77-42 J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/14/2023 UNC Asheville - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/17/2023 Campbell - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/20/2023 Gardner-Webb - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium

