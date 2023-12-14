Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dickson County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Dickson County, Tennessee today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dickson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Creek Wood High School at Harpeth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Kingston Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.