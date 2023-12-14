How to Watch the Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (9-1) will look to continue a seven-game winning run when hitting the road against the Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allen Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison
- The Mocs' 66.7 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 62.1 the Bisons allow to opponents.
- Chattanooga has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 62.1 points.
- Lipscomb is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 66.7 points.
- The 67.3 points per game the Bisons average are 14.1 more points than the Mocs give up (53.2).
- Lipscomb has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 53.2 points.
- When Chattanooga gives up fewer than 67.3 points, it is 9-0.
- The Bisons are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Mocs concede to opponents (37.6%).
- The Mocs shoot 47.6% from the field, 7.9% higher than the Bisons concede.
Chattanooga Leaders
- Jada Guinn: 17.3 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Raven Thompson: 14.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
- Addie Porter: 5.6 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
- Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
- Karsen Murphy: 6.4 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chattanooga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|W 49-43
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Mississippi State
|W 59-53
|McKenzie Arena
|12/9/2023
|North Alabama
|W 68-65
|McKenzie Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|-
|Allen Arena
|12/17/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|12/20/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.