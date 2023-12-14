The Chattanooga Mocs (9-1) will look to continue a seven-game winning run when hitting the road against the Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allen Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison

The Mocs' 66.7 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 62.1 the Bisons allow to opponents.

Chattanooga has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 62.1 points.

Lipscomb is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 66.7 points.

The 67.3 points per game the Bisons average are 14.1 more points than the Mocs give up (53.2).

Lipscomb has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 53.2 points.

When Chattanooga gives up fewer than 67.3 points, it is 9-0.

The Bisons are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Mocs concede to opponents (37.6%).

The Mocs shoot 47.6% from the field, 7.9% higher than the Bisons concede.

Chattanooga Leaders

Jada Guinn: 17.3 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

17.3 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Raven Thompson: 14.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

14.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Addie Porter: 5.6 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

5.6 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

6.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Karsen Murphy: 6.4 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

Chattanooga Schedule