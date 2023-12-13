The Liberty Flames (7-3) are heavy, 13.5-point favorites against the Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 140.5 points.

Tennessee State vs. Liberty Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Liberty Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Liberty -13.5 140.5

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee State has played four games this season that have gone over 140.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Tennessee State's outings this season is 147.2, 6.7 more points than this game's point total.

Tennessee State has covered the spread once in six opportunities this year.

Tennessee State has been an underdog in three games this season and has come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

The Tigers have played as an underdog of +725 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee State has a 12.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Tennessee State vs. Liberty Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 4 50% 77.8 153.9 63.2 134.3 136.6 Tennessee State 4 66.7% 76.1 153.9 71.1 134.3 146.2

Additional Tennessee State Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up an average of 76.1 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 63.2 the Flames allow.

Tennessee State has put together a 1-4 ATS record and a 6-3 overall record in games it scores more than 63.2 points.

Tennessee State vs. Liberty Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 6-2-0 2-0 4-4-0 Tennessee State 1-5-0 0-1 3-3-0

Tennessee State vs. Liberty Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Liberty Tennessee State 19-1 Home Record 13-4 6-7 Away Record 4-8 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.8 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

