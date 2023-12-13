Tennessee State vs. Liberty December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) face the Liberty Flames (6-0) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Liberty Arena. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Tennessee State vs. Liberty Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Kyle Rode: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zach Cleveland: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kaden Metheny: 12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brody Peebles: 14.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joseph Venzant: 5.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Liberty Players to Watch
Tennessee State vs. Liberty Stat Comparison
|Liberty Rank
|Liberty AVG
|Tennessee State AVG
|Tennessee State Rank
|25th
|85.8
|Points Scored
|77.6
|126th
|19th
|60.8
|Points Allowed
|71.0
|175th
|127th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|31.6
|243rd
|251st
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|169th
|3rd
|12.2
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|21st
|18.0
|Assists
|14.3
|122nd
|21st
|9.0
|Turnovers
|12.8
|238th
