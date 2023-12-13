How to Watch Tennessee State vs. Liberty on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Liberty Flames (7-3) take the court against the Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tennessee State vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Tennessee State Stats Insights
- Tennessee State has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.1% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 220th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 186th.
- The Tigers' 76.1 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 63.2 the Flames give up to opponents.
- Tennessee State is 6-3 when it scores more than 63.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee State averages 78.8 points per game at home, and 74 on the road.
- In 2023-24 the Tigers are conceding 16.5 fewer points per game at home (63.5) than on the road (80).
- At home, Tennessee State drains 6.5 trifectas per game, 1.3 fewer than it averages away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (31.7%) than on the road (31%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|L 85-83
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/2/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 69-65
|Gentry Complex
|12/10/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|L 78-71
|Allen Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/16/2023
|Boyce
|-
|Gentry Complex
|12/19/2023
|@ Indiana State
|-
|Hulman Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.