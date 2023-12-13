The Liberty Flames (7-3) take the court against the Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Liberty Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • Tennessee State has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.1% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 220th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 186th.
  • The Tigers' 76.1 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 63.2 the Flames give up to opponents.
  • Tennessee State is 6-3 when it scores more than 63.2 points.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee State averages 78.8 points per game at home, and 74 on the road.
  • In 2023-24 the Tigers are conceding 16.5 fewer points per game at home (63.5) than on the road (80).
  • At home, Tennessee State drains 6.5 trifectas per game, 1.3 fewer than it averages away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (31.7%) than on the road (31%).

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Alabama A&M L 85-83 Alabama A&M Events Center
12/2/2023 Austin Peay W 69-65 Gentry Complex
12/10/2023 @ Lipscomb L 78-71 Allen Arena
12/13/2023 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena
12/16/2023 Boyce - Gentry Complex
12/19/2023 @ Indiana State - Hulman Center

