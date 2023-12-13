The Houston Rockets (11-9) hope to extend a 10-game home win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) on December 13, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Rockets have given up to their opponents.

Memphis has put together a 5-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 23rd.

The Grizzlies score only 0.9 more points per game (106.5) than the Rockets give up (105.6).

Memphis is 4-8 when it scores more than 105.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies put up 104.4 points per game at home, 4.3 fewer points than on the road (108.7). On defense they allow 113.5 per game, two more than on the road (111.5).

At home Memphis is allowing 113.5 points per game, two more than it is away (111.5).

This season the Grizzlies are averaging fewer assists at home (23.6 per game) than on the road (24.4).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Injuries