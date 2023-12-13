How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (11-9) hope to extend a 10-game home win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) on December 13, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Rockets have given up to their opponents.
- Memphis has put together a 5-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 23rd.
- The Grizzlies score only 0.9 more points per game (106.5) than the Rockets give up (105.6).
- Memphis is 4-8 when it scores more than 105.6 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies put up 104.4 points per game at home, 4.3 fewer points than on the road (108.7). On defense they allow 113.5 per game, two more than on the road (111.5).
- At home Memphis is allowing 113.5 points per game, two more than it is away (111.5).
- This season the Grizzlies are averaging fewer assists at home (23.6 per game) than on the road (24.4).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Luke Kennard
|Out
|Knee
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Desmond Bane
|Questionable
|Illness
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Ankle
