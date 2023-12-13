The Houston Rockets (11-9) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Toyota Center as 7.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE. The point total is 213.5 in the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -7.5 213.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has combined with its opponent to score more than 213.5 points in 13 of 22 games this season.

Memphis has a 219-point average over/under in its contests this season, 5.5 more points than this game's point total.

Memphis is 9-13-0 ATS this year.

The Grizzlies have come away with two wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Memphis has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +220 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 8 40% 109.4 215.9 105.6 218.1 220.9 Grizzlies 13 59.1% 106.5 215.9 112.5 218.1 222.0

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its past 10 games.

Three of the Grizzlies' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Memphis has been better against the spread on the road (6-5-0) than at home (3-8-0) this year.

The Grizzlies put up only 0.9 more points per game (106.5) than the Rockets give up to opponents (105.6).

Memphis has put together a 5-7 ATS record and a 4-8 overall record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 9-13 3-1 9-13 Rockets 15-5 1-0 6-14

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Point Insights

Grizzlies Rockets 106.5 Points Scored (PG) 109.4 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 5-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 4-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-4 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 105.6 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 8-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-1 6-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-3

