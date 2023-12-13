At Toyota Center on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the Houston Rockets (11-9) aim to build on a three-game winning stretch when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) at 8:00 PM ET. The contest airs on Space City Home Network and BSSE.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Rockets matchup in this article.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets' +76 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 109.4 points per game (25th in the NBA) while allowing 105.6 per contest (first in the league).

The Grizzlies put up 106.5 points per game (29th in league) while giving up 112.5 per outing (11th in NBA). They have a -131 scoring differential and have been outscored by six points per game.

These two teams score 215.9 points per game combined, 2.4 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 218.1 points per game combined, 4.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Houston has put together a 15-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Memphis has compiled a 9-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Grizzlies and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +15000 +8000 - Rockets +15000 +6600 -

