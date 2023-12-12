Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Williamson County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carroll Academy at Currey Ingram Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Brentwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dickson County High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Fairview, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.