The NC State Wolfpack (6-2) are heavy favorites (-19.5) as they look to build on a four-game home winning streak when they take on the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at PNC Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The point total for the matchup is set at 163.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UT Martin vs. NC State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under NC State -19.5 163.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats

UT Martin's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 163.5 points in four of seven outings.

The average over/under for UT Martin's contests this season is 167.2, 3.7 more points than this game's total.

UT Martin is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

NC State sports a 4-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 2-5-0 mark of UT Martin.

UT Martin vs. NC State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 163.5 % of Games Over 163.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NC State 1 12.5% 80.3 167.3 70 150.2 146.6 UT Martin 4 57.1% 87 167.3 80.2 150.2 153.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UT Martin Insights & Trends

The Skyhawks put up an average of 87 points per game, 17 more points than the 70 the Wolfpack give up.

UT Martin is 2-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when it scores more than 70 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UT Martin vs. NC State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NC State 4-4-0 2-1 5-3-0 UT Martin 2-5-0 0-1 5-2-0

UT Martin vs. NC State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

NC State UT Martin 15-2 Home Record 14-2 4-6 Away Record 4-11 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.4 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.