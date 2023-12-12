UT Martin vs. NC State December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The NC State Wolfpack (4-2) meet the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.
UT Martin vs. NC State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
UT Martin Players to Watch
- Jayden Taylor: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Casey Morsell: 14.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- DJ Horne: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Dennis Parker Jr.: 6.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- D.J. Burns: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
NC State Players to Watch
UT Martin vs. NC State Stat Comparison
|NC State Rank
|NC State AVG
|UT Martin AVG
|UT Martin Rank
|132nd
|77.5
|Points Scored
|86
|23rd
|164th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|80.1
|328th
|154th
|34.2
|Rebounds
|42.6
|6th
|112th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|99th
|224th
|7
|3pt Made
|8.4
|97th
|147th
|13.8
|Assists
|13.7
|155th
|28th
|9.2
|Turnovers
|13.7
|290th
