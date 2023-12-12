UT Martin vs. NC State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 12
The NC State Wolfpack (6-2) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at PNC Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the NC State vs. UT Martin matchup.
UT Martin vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
UT Martin vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|NC State Moneyline
|UT Martin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|NC State (-19.5)
|163.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|NC State (-19.5)
|162.5
|-4000
|+1400
UT Martin vs. NC State Betting Trends
- UT Martin has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Skyhawks have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point underdogs.
- NC State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- Wolfpack games have hit the over five out of eight times this season.
