Tuesday's game at PNC Arena has the NC State Wolfpack (6-2) taking on the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 86-72 win, as our model heavily favors NC State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UT Martin vs. NC State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

UT Martin vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 86, UT Martin 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Martin vs. NC State

Computer Predicted Spread: NC State (-14.0)

NC State (-14.0) Computer Predicted Total: 158.6

NC State is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to UT Martin's 2-5-0 ATS record. The Wolfpack are 5-3-0 and the Skyhawks are 5-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

UT Martin Performance Insights

The Skyhawks outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game (posting 87.0 points per game, 13th in college basketball, and conceding 80.2 per contest, 343rd in college basketball) and have a +68 scoring differential.

UT Martin comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.0 boards. It collects 45.3 rebounds per game (fourth in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 40.3.

UT Martin connects on 10.0 three-pointers per game (18th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.4 on average.

UT Martin has lost the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 12.9 (257th in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (214th in college basketball).

