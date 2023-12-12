The Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) face the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 airing on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Tennessee Players to Watch

Dalton Knecht: 17.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jonas Aidoo: 8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.0 BLK Josiah-Jordan James: 9.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Gainey: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Santiago Vescovi: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison

Tennessee Rank Tennessee AVG Georgia Southern AVG Georgia Southern Rank 214th 73.7 Points Scored 68.1 296th 25th 61.5 Points Allowed 85.1 355th 119th 35.0 Rebounds 27.4 349th 213th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 8.4 233rd 101st 8.3 3pt Made 9.1 55th 155th 13.7 Assists 8.4 360th 51st 9.8 Turnovers 15.0 346th

