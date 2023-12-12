Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) face the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 airing on SEC Network.
Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Dalton Knecht: 17.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jonas Aidoo: 8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Josiah-Jordan James: 9.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Gainey: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Santiago Vescovi: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison
|Tennessee Rank
|Tennessee AVG
|Georgia Southern AVG
|Georgia Southern Rank
|214th
|73.7
|Points Scored
|68.1
|296th
|25th
|61.5
|Points Allowed
|85.1
|355th
|119th
|35.0
|Rebounds
|27.4
|349th
|213th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|233rd
|101st
|8.3
|3pt Made
|9.1
|55th
|155th
|13.7
|Assists
|8.4
|360th
|51st
|9.8
|Turnovers
|15.0
|346th
