The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-9) will be attempting to stop a nine-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Tennessee Volunteers (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern matchup.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee (-33.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tennessee (-33.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

Tennessee has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

A total of six out of the Volunteers' nine games this season have gone over the point total.

Georgia Southern has covered just once in eight games with a spread this year.

Eagles games have hit the over four out of eight times this season.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Tennessee is eighth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), but only 12th-best, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

