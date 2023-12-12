How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-9) travel to face the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (6-3) after dropping seven road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- Tennessee is 2-1 when it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 104th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 293rd.
- The 78.6 points per game the Volunteers average are the same as the Eagles allow.
- Tennessee has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 82.3 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged in road games (67.1).
- Defensively the Volunteers were better in home games last season, ceding 53.3 points per game, compared to 63.7 in away games.
- Tennessee averaged 7.6 treys per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged away from home (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 33% at home and 32.6% on the road.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 100-92
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|W 87-66
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/9/2023
|Illinois
|W 86-79
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/12/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|-
|Frost Bank Center
|12/21/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
