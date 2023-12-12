Tuesday's game features the Tennessee Volunteers (6-3) and the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-9) matching up at Thompson-Boling Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 90-58 victory for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 12.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 90, Georgia Southern 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-31.7)

Tennessee (-31.7) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

Tennessee is 5-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Georgia Southern's 1-7-0 ATS record. The Volunteers are 6-3-0 and the Eagles are 4-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 78.6 points per game (109th in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per contest (112th in college basketball). They have a +93 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.4 points per game.

Tennessee prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. It is grabbing 38.3 rebounds per game (105th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.7 per contest.

Tennessee makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (122nd in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents (7.1).

The Volunteers score 98.4 points per 100 possessions (106th in college basketball), while giving up 85.5 points per 100 possessions (82nd in college basketball).

Tennessee has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.8 per game (46th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.3 (166th in college basketball).

