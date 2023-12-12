Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Rutherford County, Tennessee today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Magnet School at Brainerd High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Magnet School at Tellico Plains High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tellico Plains, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stewarts Creek High School at Blackman High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Siegel High School at Wilson Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tullahoma High School at Rockvale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Rockvale, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.