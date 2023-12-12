Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Montgomery County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kenwood High School at Hunters Lane High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
