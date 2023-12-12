Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Monroe County, Tennessee, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meigs County High School at Sweetwater High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Sweetwater, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 2 - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Magnet School at Tellico Plains High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tellico Plains, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.