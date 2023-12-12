Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Loudon County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Loudon County, Tennessee today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Loudon County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Anderson Co. High School at Scott High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Huntsville, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.