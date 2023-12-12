Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Hamilton County, Tennessee today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ooltewah High School at Bradley Central High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Cleveland, TN

Cleveland, TN Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5

4A - Region 3 - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Silverdale Baptist Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

East Ridge High School at Hixson High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Hixson, TN

Hixson, TN Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6

3A - Region 3 - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Signal Mountain Middle High School at Chattanooga Central High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Harrison, TN

Harrison, TN Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6

3A - Region 3 - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Magnet School at Brainerd High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Bank High School at Walker Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Cleveland, TN

Cleveland, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Sequatchie County High School at Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at The Howard School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Dade County High School at Berean Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Hixson, TN

Hixson, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame High School at Calhoun High School