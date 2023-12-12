Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Flyers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

Nyquist's plus-minus this season, in 16:54 per game on the ice, is -1.

In three of 28 games this season, Nyquist has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Nyquist has a point in 15 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In 12 of 28 games this year, Nyquist has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Nyquist goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Nyquist having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 73 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 28 Games 3 18 Points 1 3 Goals 0 15 Assists 1

