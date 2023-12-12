Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Franklin County, Tennessee, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitwell High School at St. Andrew's - Sewanee School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Sewanee, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.