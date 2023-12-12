Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Davidson County, Tennessee today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Glencliff High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Antioch High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Antioch, TN

Antioch, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Cane Ridge High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

McGavock High School at Stratford STEM Magnet School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Kenwood High School at Hunters Lane High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Knowledge Academy at Maplewood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hume-Fogg Magnet High School at Whites Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Whites Creek, TN

Whites Creek, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

John Overton High School at East Nashville Magnet High School