The Southern Illinois Salukis (6-2) play the Austin Peay Governors (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Austin Peay vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Austin Peay Stats Insights

Austin Peay has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.6% from the field.

The Governors are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Salukis sit at 324th.

The Governors put up just 1.3 more points per game (66.7) than the Salukis give up to opponents (65.4).

Austin Peay has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

Austin Peay is scoring more points at home (74.0 per game) than on the road (57.8).

At home the Governors are conceding 55.6 points per game, 15.7 fewer points than they are away (71.3).

Beyond the arc, Austin Peay sinks fewer 3-pointers away (5.3 per game) than at home (10.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (28.0%) than at home (37.0%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule