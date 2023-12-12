The Southern Illinois Salukis (6-2) play the Austin Peay Governors (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Austin Peay Stats Insights

  • Austin Peay has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.6% from the field.
  • The Governors are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Salukis sit at 324th.
  • The Governors put up just 1.3 more points per game (66.7) than the Salukis give up to opponents (65.4).
  • Austin Peay has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

  • Austin Peay is scoring more points at home (74.0 per game) than on the road (57.8).
  • At home the Governors are conceding 55.6 points per game, 15.7 fewer points than they are away (71.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Austin Peay sinks fewer 3-pointers away (5.3 per game) than at home (10.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (28.0%) than at home (37.0%) as well.

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Tennessee State L 69-65 Gentry Complex
12/5/2023 Midway W 98-44 F&M Bank Arena
12/9/2023 Murray State W 53-49 F&M Bank Arena
12/12/2023 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center
12/16/2023 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena
12/22/2023 Ohio - F&M Bank Arena

