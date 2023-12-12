AAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AAC squads are on Tuesday's college basketball schedule for one game, the South Carolina State Bulldogs playing the UAB Blazers.
AAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|South Carolina State Bulldogs at UAB Blazers
|1:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
