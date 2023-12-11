Treylon Burks will be running routes against the ninth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Tennessee Titans take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 14, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Burks has 122 yards on eight receptions. He has been targeted 18 times, and averages 24.4 yards receiving per contest.

Burks vs. the Dolphins

Burks vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have allowed 14 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Miami has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Burks will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins allow 203.6 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Dolphins have conceded 16 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 12th in the NFL.

Titans Player Previews

Treylon Burks Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-111)

Burks Receiving Insights

Burks has topped his receiving yards prop bet in one of five games this season.

Burks has 5.1% of his team's target share (18 targets on 350 passing attempts).

He averages 6.8 yards per target this season (122 yards on 18 targets).

Burks, in five games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Burks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

