In the Week 14 contest between the Tennessee Titans and the Miami Dolphins at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine score a touchdown? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Westbrook-Ikhine has 25 catches on 39 targets for 309 yards and three scores, with an average of 28.1 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 7 4 58 0 Week 2 Chargers 3 3 25 1 Week 4 Bengals 6 5 51 1 Week 5 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 3 25 0 Week 8 Falcons 2 1 33 1 Week 9 @Steelers 1 1 23 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 4 1 9 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 1 1 7 0 Week 12 Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 13 Colts 3 1 28 0

