Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Knox County, Tennessee today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grace Christian Academy at The King's Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Seymour, TN
- Conference: Class A - East Region - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.