Southwest Division foes meet when the Dallas Mavericks (13-8) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-15) at FedExForum on December 11, 2023. This is the third matchup between the teams this season.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 43.5% from the field, 4.4% lower than the 47.9% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

Memphis is 4-1 when it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 20th.

The Grizzlies put up 10.5 fewer points per game (106.2) than the Mavericks give up (116.7).

When it scores more than 116.7 points, Memphis is 1-1.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies average 103.5 points per game at home, 5.2 fewer points than away (108.7). On defense they allow 112.8 per game, 1.3 more than on the road (111.5).

In 2023-24 Memphis is conceding 1.3 more points per game at home (112.8) than on the road (111.5).

The Grizzlies pick up 1.0 fewer assists per game at home (23.4) than on the road (24.4).

Grizzlies Injuries