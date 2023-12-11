When Derrick Henry suits up for the Tennessee Titans in their Week 14 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Derrick Henry score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: -111 (Bet $11.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Henry's team-high 841 rushing yards (70.1 per game) have come on 197 carries, with eight touchdowns.

Henry has also hauled in 22 passes for 185 yards (15.4 per game).

Henry has rushed for a touchdown in six games, with multiple rushing TDs two times.

Derrick Henry Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 15 63 0 2 56 0 Week 2 Chargers 25 80 1 3 15 0 Week 3 @Browns 11 20 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 22 122 1 1 11 0 Week 5 @Colts 13 43 0 3 19 0 Week 6 Ravens 12 97 1 2 16 0 Week 8 Falcons 22 101 0 4 21 0 Week 9 @Steelers 17 75 1 3 27 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 11 24 0 1 -4 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 10 38 0 1 6 0 Week 12 Panthers 18 76 2 1 0 0 Week 13 Colts 21 102 2 1 18 0

