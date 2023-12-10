The Tennessee Volunteers (4-5) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Colonels put up 8.6 more points per game (83.3) than the Volunteers allow (74.7).

Eastern Kentucky is 6-0 when it scores more than 74.7 points.

Tennessee is 4-4 when it allows fewer than 83.3 points.

The Volunteers average 76.7 points per game, 14 more points than the 62.7 the Colonels give up.

Tennessee is 4-2 when scoring more than 62.7 points.

Eastern Kentucky is 8-0 when allowing fewer than 76.7 points.

The Volunteers are making 42% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Colonels allow to opponents (39.8%).

The Colonels shoot 44.3% from the field, 4% higher than the Volunteers allow.

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 12.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

12.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Karoline Striplin: 12 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

12 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Jewel Spear: 10.6 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)

10.6 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52) Jasmine Powell: 10.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

10.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Jillian Hollingshead: 7 PTS, 46.5 FG%

Tennessee Schedule