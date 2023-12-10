The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) take on the Middle Tennessee Raiders (7-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Tennessee Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Raiders score an average of 68.5 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 69.1 the Golden Eagles allow.

Middle Tennessee has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 69.1 points.

Tennessee Tech is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 68.5 points.

The Golden Eagles average 63.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 60.1 the Raiders allow.

Tennessee Tech has a 2-3 record when scoring more than 60.1 points.

When Middle Tennessee allows fewer than 63.7 points, it is 5-1.

The Golden Eagles are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 4.5% higher than the Raiders allow to opponents (36.8%).

The Raiders shoot 41.8% from the field, 5.7% lower than the Golden Eagles concede.

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Maaliya Owens: 14.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)

14.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44) Reghan Grimes: 9.4 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

9.4 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Anna Walker: 7.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

7.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Reagan Hurst: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Yaubryon Chambers: 7.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.6 FG%

Tennessee Tech Schedule