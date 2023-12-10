How to Watch the Tennessee Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) take on the Middle Tennessee Raiders (7-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Tennessee Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Raiders score an average of 68.5 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 69.1 the Golden Eagles allow.
- Middle Tennessee has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 69.1 points.
- Tennessee Tech is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 68.5 points.
- The Golden Eagles average 63.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 60.1 the Raiders allow.
- Tennessee Tech has a 2-3 record when scoring more than 60.1 points.
- When Middle Tennessee allows fewer than 63.7 points, it is 5-1.
- The Golden Eagles are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 4.5% higher than the Raiders allow to opponents (36.8%).
- The Raiders shoot 41.8% from the field, 5.7% lower than the Golden Eagles concede.
Tennessee Tech Leaders
- Maaliya Owens: 14.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)
- Reghan Grimes: 9.4 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Anna Walker: 7.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
- Reagan Hurst: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Yaubryon Chambers: 7.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.6 FG%
Tennessee Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Stetson
|W 65-59
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|Lincoln Memorial
|W 84-57
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 73-67
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/14/2023
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/18/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
