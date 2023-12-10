The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) take on the Middle Tennessee Raiders (7-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Raiders score an average of 68.5 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 69.1 the Golden Eagles allow.
  • Middle Tennessee has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 69.1 points.
  • Tennessee Tech is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 68.5 points.
  • The Golden Eagles average 63.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 60.1 the Raiders allow.
  • Tennessee Tech has a 2-3 record when scoring more than 60.1 points.
  • When Middle Tennessee allows fewer than 63.7 points, it is 5-1.
  • The Golden Eagles are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 4.5% higher than the Raiders allow to opponents (36.8%).
  • The Raiders shoot 41.8% from the field, 5.7% lower than the Golden Eagles concede.

Tennessee Tech Leaders

  • Maaliya Owens: 14.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)
  • Reghan Grimes: 9.4 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
  • Anna Walker: 7.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
  • Reagan Hurst: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
  • Yaubryon Chambers: 7.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.6 FG%

Tennessee Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Stetson W 65-59 Ocean Center
11/29/2023 Lincoln Memorial W 84-57 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/3/2023 @ Kentucky L 73-67 Memorial Coliseum
12/10/2023 Middle Tennessee - Hooper Eblen Arena
12/14/2023 Tennessee Wesleyan - Hooper Eblen Arena
12/18/2023 Northern Kentucky - Hooper Eblen Arena

