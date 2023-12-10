Tennessee Tech vs. Middle Tennessee December 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Middle Tennessee Raiders (5-2) play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. This matchup will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Tennessee Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Tennessee Tech Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee Tech Players to Watch
- Maaliya Owens: 12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Reagan Hurst: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Yaubryon Chambers: 9.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Reghan Grimes: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Peyton Carter: 5.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Owens: 12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hurst: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chambers: 9.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Grimes: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carter: 5.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.