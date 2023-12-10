The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) after winning three straight home games. The Buccaneers are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 138.5.

Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under East Tennessee State -7.5 138.5

Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Tech has combined with its opponent to score more than 138.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Tennessee Tech's games this year have had a 150.1-point total on average, 11.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Tennessee Tech has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

Tennessee Tech has been victorious in one of the six contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Golden Eagles have not won as an underdog of +275 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee Tech has a 26.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Tennessee State 3 42.9% 67.5 139.4 69.8 148 140.4 Tennessee Tech 4 57.1% 71.9 139.4 78.2 148 141.4

Additional Tennessee Tech Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles' 71.9 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 69.8 the Buccaneers allow.

When it scores more than 69.8 points, Tennessee Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Tennessee State 3-4-0 0-1 3-4-0 Tennessee Tech 4-3-0 2-2 4-3-0

Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

East Tennessee State Tennessee Tech 7-9 Home Record 11-5 4-9 Away Record 4-11 3-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 3-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

