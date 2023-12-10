Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 10
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech matchup in this article.
Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|East Tennessee State Moneyline
|Tennessee Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|East Tennessee State (-7.5)
|138.5
|-350
|+275
|FanDuel
|East Tennessee State (-7.5)
|138.5
|-360
|+280
Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Betting Trends
- Tennessee Tech has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this year.
- The Golden Eagles have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- East Tennessee State has covered three times in seven chances against the spread this season.
- A total of three out of the Buccaneers' seven games this season have hit the over.
Tennessee Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- While our computer ranking places Tennessee Tech 325th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much higher, placing it eighth-best.
- Tennessee Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.
